Show your true colors and feelings at Let’s Art About It

Clawson – If gray winter days are getting you down, Kila Peeples discovered a place where you can shake the winter blues away with the swipe of a paintbrush.

Let’s Art About It in Clawson is run by Shazia Siddiqi, a certified licensed art therapist whose main goal is to help you work through whatever is getting you down through art. There are many different options you can use to work through your emotions, from painting what makes you happy or sad on an old record album, to just putting words on a piece of paper and throwing it away.

