This will make you want to bunny hop to Ocean Prime for National Carrot Cake Day

It’s National Carrot Cake Day and what better way to celebrate than to attempt to make a multi-layered cake? Ocean Prime’s Executive Chef Chris Mayer joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about the restaurant and their famous 10 layer carrot cake. Chef Mayer clarified that there are actually 20 layers in the cake, 10 cake layers and 10 layers of the delectable cream cheese frosting.

To make the cake, Chef Mayer uses two scoops of the icing on each layer, then tops it with another layer of cake. The cake is made with pineapple, coconut and carrot puree that is made in-house with only fresh ingredients. He also said the key to making this cake successfully is to partially freeze the cake half way through the process so the cake and frosting don’t weigh each other down and the cake is fluffy and stands tall. Ocean Prime also offers a full menu including crab cakes, fresh grilled fish and steaks.

If you would like the recipe for the carrot cake, or any other dish, just visit Chef Mayer at Ocean Prime in Troy.

Watch the video to see whether Tati or Jason made the best carrot cake!