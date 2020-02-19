Here’s where to get great deals for your growing family.

It’s no secret that raising kids can be expensive, especially since they seem to never stop growing out of things. However, there is a way to get everything you need for all the children in your family at discounts of up to 90% off retail. Meredith Bruckner, Community Producer of AllAboutAnnArbor.com stopped by and introduced Kim DeGiulio to Just Between Friends, a consignment sale that lets parents get everything they need at deep discounts. We are talking baby gear, toys, clothes, room decor and more for your tiny tykes to your teenagers. Co-founders of Just Between Friends Ann Arbor, Anne Seyferth and Sarah Garot, explained how anyone can join in on this sale. Watch the video above to find out how.