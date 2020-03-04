Group to install second payphone in Detroit -- and it’s free to use

DETROIT – Payphones have gone out of style with the advent of technology -- but this group is using them to offer free phone service.

Futel, a group that works to preserve the public telephone “as a means of providing access to the agora for everybody,” installed their first payphone near Detroit’s Woodbridge neighborhood, on 23rd Street & Breckenridge Street.

The phone is equipped with speed dial options, including to Detroit City Hall, emergency services and to other free payphones, in case you just need to chat.

A second phone will be installed outside the Detroit Bus Company headquarters in Corktown.

“Denial of telephony services has long been a tactic used against undesirable populations, and our devices will counteract that. But more importantly, we will help to establish a new era of communication, one in which reaching out is not only desirable, but mandatory,” Futel writes.

(Watch previous coverage here)