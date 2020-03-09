These mom’s will rock you!

Mom’s can rock too, especially in a band!

Hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare chatted with Paula Messner from The Candy Bandits about their upcoming performance.

This is a band full of mom’s that rock out to nursery rhymes. They’ve even been featured on the Today show. You can see Miss Paula and The Candy Bandits at the Royal Oak Optimist Club at the Royal Oak Farmers Market Saturday, March 14th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch the video to see these mom perform their rockin’ version of “Simon Says.”