How lucky are you with Lucky Charms?

Just because you’re home doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy St. Patrick’s Day. There are so many ways to enjoy the moment, and many of those ways are inside your own home with items you may already have.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, host Jason Carr and Tati Amare channeled some good old fashion luck as they played the Lucky Charms Minute To Win It Game. The game involves two players, a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal, and a pair of chopsticks. To win the game you must pull out the most marshmallows in under one minute using only the chopsticks to grab the marshmallows. The best part about this game is you can play it with anyone, and you don’t have to be a master of chopsticks to join in. All you need is some energy, precision and good luck.

To see the outcome of the game between Jason and Tati click on the video above.