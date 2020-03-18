Chunk Nibbles turns family recipe into a successful business

Troy, MI – Almost everyone has a family recipe that is passed on to other generations. A local man took his grandmother’s recipe for a sweet treat he used to enjoy as a child, and turned it into a business.

Brad Cocklin was working in insurance when he came up with the idea to start a business making batches of his grandmother’s treat. He asked grandma, who he calls Cudi, for permission to use the recipe, a couple of times, and when she finally gave her approval, Chunk Nibbles was started in 2018.

The ingredients for the sweet and salty treat are simple, nuts, corn cereal squares, pretzels, and a sweet cream folded in. Brad mostly uses ingredients from local small businesses to make the nibbles.

Now that the company is up and running, people are enjoying Chunk Nibbles and Grandma Cudi is extremely proud.

Watch the video above to see how Chunk Nibbles are made.