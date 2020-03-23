Whats The Buzz: Shopping and entertainment at home

Being in the house for a while may cause cabin fever. After all there’s only so much binge watching you can do. So what new things can you do while your’re stuck in the house? Joining hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about what they’re doing during their down time are: Vice President and General Manager of WDIV Marla Drutz and floor director Randy Henry.

We asked them: Do you have a new shopping strategy? What is your go-to for entertainment at home? Have you learned anything new with the extra time at home?

Michelle Oliver posted these questions on our Live In The D Facebook page. Join in the conversation and see what others think as well. We asked; What are you doing with extra time at home?