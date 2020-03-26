Sing your heart out at Sid Gold’s Request Room

Downtown Detroit, MI – Have you ever wanted to sing your favorite song with a live musician? Sid Gold‘s Request Room gives you the opportunity to turn into the headliner at this local bar.

This karaoke bar originated in New York City. The owners decided to bring the fun to Detroit because of the city’s vast musical history, so they set up shop in the back of the Element Hotel in downtown Detroit.

At Sid Gold’s, you have a list of songs you can choose to perform. Then as you are called up to the stage, a talented piano player will tickle the keys while you sing your heart out.

Watch the video above to see who Sid Gold really is!