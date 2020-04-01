Discover interesting places while taking a tour of Clawson

Clawson, MI – This Detroit suburb may be small compared to other towns, but there‘s a lot to check out when you visit it. The city of Clawson has great restaurants and stores. r Kila Peeples started out at Doc Sweet’s Candy Shop. It’s like having Willy Wonka’s factory in the D. You can find any and all kinds of candy there. There’s even a classic candy section to send your tastebuds down memory lane.

If you want to keep going with the retro trip theme, the shop Regeneration offers eclectic clothing for the entire family. It’s also a buy-back store if you have some clothes just taking up space in your closet, take it to Regeneration.

Next to Regeneration is an Italian restaurant that will surely get your appetite going. Zeoli’s offers rustic dishes and something you wouldn‘t expect in a restaurant, motorcycles. There are motorcycles all over the interior and exterior, thanks to the owner‘s love for fast bikes.

Watch the video above to take a mini tour of Clawson.