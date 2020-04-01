This “Shoe Doctor” is good for the sole

When James Reynolds was around 10 years old he would watch an older man shine shoes at the barbershop. One day the man noticed Reynolds observing him and invited him to practice shining shoes. Reynolds says shining shoes isn’t as easy as it looks. It is a process. While it’s rare to find a place to shine shoes, you can find James showcasing his shoe shine skills at Campus Martius, located in Downtown Detroit. People from around the world come to have their shoes shined by the “Shoe Doctor” himself. Reynolds says he’s been able to establish a camaraderie with the guests who come his way. It’s those people who keep James passionate about his work.

