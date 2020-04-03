See Detroit from new heights at The Monarch Club

Downtown Detroit, MI – There is a bar at a restored historic Detroit hotel, and the views will take your breath away. It’s called The Monarch Club and you’ll find it at the top of The Element Hotel at the Metropolitan.

The Monarch Club, which opened its doors in May 2019, is located on the penthouse level of the hotel. There are three patios: An east and west, and one called “The Lookout.”. The location offers a 360-degree view of Detroit. The cocktails range from old-school drinks to new-school wines and brews.

The Monarch Club opens around 4 p.m., which is great for happy hours and early dinner. However, the sunset over Detroit, is the prime time to be on the patios.

Watch the videos above to see the glorious views.