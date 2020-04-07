Try out this quick way to defrost your frozen foods

Defrosting food in the microwave can be tricky. When food is defrosted in the microwave too long it turns goopy and messy or your food becomes overcooked. Leaving it in the fridge to thaw can take days.

Host Jason Carr tried out a gadget that fixes that problem: The Miracle Thaw defrosting tray. The Miracle Thaw is made of a super conductive metal alloy that absorbs heat and transfers it to the frozen item. All you have to do is set a frozen item on the tray and watch it work.

To see the Miracle Thaw in action click on the video above.