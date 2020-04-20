Kicking off Earth Week with DTE Energy!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare talked to Trevor Lauer, the President and COO of DTE Energy about the expansion of renewable energy with General Motors in Southeast Michigan.

General Motors has partnered with DTE Energy to sign up 100% of their electricity usage in Southeast Michigan for renewable energy under the MI Green Power program. This means that General Motors facilities such as their headquarters in at the Renaissance Center in Detroit and factories in Southeast Michigan will all be running on renewable energy. Their usage could be compared to 100 homes using renewable energy.

DTE customers can also contribute to the MI Green Power program by signing up to receive up to 15% renewable energy in their homes.

To join MI Green Power to support renewable energy and learn how changing your energy source can help the environment visit dteeneegy.com/migreenpower

Watch the video to learn more about how you can help the planet by using renewable energy in your home.