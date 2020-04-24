Curl up on the couch and check out these new movies at home

Throw that popcorn in the microwave and get ready for movie night! There are two new movies streaming this weekend, from action packed thrillers, to wonderful scenic documentaries to wrap up Earth Week. Movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about some of the interesting film options you will have this weekend.

Greg started off talking about The Willoughbys, an animated movie featuring the voices of Maya Rudolf and Ricky Gervais. He said the movie will hold the interest of all members of the family. Greg gave the movie three out of five reels.

Next was Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. It is about a mercenary hired by a drug cartel to save a family member. Greg said this is an action-packed film that, although has been done many times before, will be enjoyed by fans of Hemsworth as Marvel character Thor and just a fan of the handsome actor. Greg gave the movie four reels out of five.

If documentaries interest you, there are three nature-based films that are a great way to wrap up Earth Week. Greg said Our Planet, which focuses on exotic wildlife, Disneynature Oceans and Growing Up Wild, and National Parks Adventure are great movies that highlight the beauty of nature. He said if you’ve already seen these movies, this weekend is a great time to revisit them.

