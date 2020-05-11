Craving cider and donuts? This family-owned company says business is booming!

Armada – Businesses are doing all they can to keep things going during these trying times. In some cases that means pivoting to make new products, but still offer customers the popular items that they love. One family-owned business that is doing this is Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, and according to Andrew Blake, President of Blake’s Family of Companies, they are actually seeing a spike in business.

“When this first started, we took all three of our retail locations and converted them to drive through farmer’s markets and cider mill retail stores,” said Blake.

You can still get all your favorite hard ciders as well. All their hard cider options are on their website and you can order online. While you’re there, you can check out their new flavors as well, like the all-new Mimosa lite cider. For more information on what ciders you can get, they recommend checking their website.

They have also expanded their business, due to the current circumstances, and started making hand sanitizer for local hospitals and businesses. Other ways they are helping their community is offering free lunches to families after 12 pm, Monday through Sunday, no questions asked. This is to help local families who are now food insecure with the schools being closed.