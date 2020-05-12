Actor and Host Jane Lynch talks new season of ‘Hollywood Game Night’

Game night is going virtual, even for the television show Hollywood Game Night. It’s the show that pits famous celebrities against to each other to raise money for charity.

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Lynch is the show’s host. She spoke to Jason Carr about the new virtual format which premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m.. She gave Jason the inside scoop on what it was like to do the show virtually and gave her take on why humor is so important right now.

Lynch also talked about her some past roles. To see what she says about working on the cult classic, “Best In Show,” watch video above.