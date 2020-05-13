54ºF

'Top Gun’ actor opens up about the iconic movie

Rick Rossovich brings us up to speed on what it is like to part of a classic 80s film

It is National Top Gun day. A day that celebrates the 80s classic starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer as navy pilots. Starring opposite them was Rick Rossovich.

He spoke to Jason Carr about playing the role “Slider” in the film. He also shared what it is like working with Cruise and Kilmer, and that famous volleyball scene.

See what he has to say about the movie’s legacy and the upcoming sequel in the video above.

