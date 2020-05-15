How to get financial assistance to help your small business

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union

Host Tati Amare spoke with Deidre Davis from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) about getting help for your small business.

Deidre recommended that if small businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 and are in need of assistance ,they should contact the financial institution they work with. Some institutions are offering loan extensions or deferments, and assistance loans. MSUFCU is offering loan deferrals and low rate business assistance loans. Businesses are encouraged to reach out for assistance from MSUFCU which can walk them through the best steps for them.

MSUFCU Desk Drawer Fund donated thousands of dollars to different organizations as well as front line workers. MSUFCU is also funding the Baldwin Public Library group of volunteers who are using 3D printers to make face shields. The shields are distributed throughout Michigan with most going to Oakland County.

