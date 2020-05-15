This “Wrong” movie is right for streaming this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Time to kick back and relax on the couch, tuning in to a good movie. Movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about a couple of new movies that will be available to stream this weekend.

The first movie Greg talked about was The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade and Molly Simms. The movie follows a single man who invites a date to a retreat. Only the date turns out to be the wrong person because of a name mix-up, nevertheless, comedy ensues. Greg gave the movie three reels out of five, he says there are jokes and over-the-top situations that you would normally groan at in a movie theater, but may laugh at in the comfort of your own home.

Next was Scoob!, an animated movie featuring the beloved cartoon character Scooby Doo. In this movie, Scoob and the gang are hired by the government to catch a three-headed monster. Greg said this is a highly anticipated movie for kids and parents, on the same level as Frozen II. The movie will start streaming this evening, complete with virtual red carpet before showtime.

Greg also gave his list of Western movies to watch this weekend, including Tombstone, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Django Unchained.

