Kids can get a summer camp experience without leaving home

Summer is right around the corner and this is the time when parents are looking for the perfect camp for their kids to attend. With the pandemic, many of those options are not available this year, but there is a way for kids to still have a good camp experience. Smart Buddies Camp Box offers a way for kids to play games, connect with other “campers” and enjoy a fun time from home.

Sharmi Albrecht, CEO of Smart Buddies Virtual Camp in a Box, spoke to Tati Amare about how the experience works. It;s a STEAM-based box where campers join counselors online twice a day to learn how to code. Campers are given a robot to help them with their lessons. The program is designed for kids ages 7-11, however the campers are split into two groups. Albercht said while most camps can be pricey, Smart Buddies is $179, which includes the robot.

Watch the video above to learn how to enroll your kids in Smart Buddies Virtual Camp.