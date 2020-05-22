Let’s improve your credit score together!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Deidre Davis from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) about the importance of knowing and improving your credit score.

Deidre explained that a credit score usually ranges between 300-850. Your credit score is determined by 5 factors; Payment history, the amount you owe, types of credit used, length of credit history, and new credit. Credit scores are used to help lenders determine if you’re likely to pay them back. So, a better score means a lower interest rate.

Deidre said that the best way to improve your score is to pay your bills on time. She suggests setting up automatic payments for bills, paying down your debt, only opening new credit if you need it, and refraining from closing your credit cards.

