The new way Eastern Market is keeping Flower Day blooming

It is that time of year! Flower Day is a beloved Detroit tradition that happens annually at Eastern Market. Normally it’s a big a party where music is played and vendors gather to help people find the perfect flowers for their gardens. This year organizers had to switch things up because of safety concerns.

Dan Carmody, President of the Eastern Market Partnership, joined Tati Amare to tell her how people can enjoy this Sunday’s Flower Day safely from their homes. Carmody said it might not the be party that Detroiters are accustomed too, but people can still expect beautiful flowers.

Watch the video above to learn how you can get your flowers.