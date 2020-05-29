Are you prepared for that rainy day?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union

Host Tati Amare spoke with Deidre Davis from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) about building your emergency funds.

This is a great time to start or add to your emergency funds with any leftover money. When getting started you should resist impulse buying, reduce commuting if possible, save your tax refund, and save your stimulus check to secure your savings. MSUFCU understands that saving can be hard so they recently introduced the Savings Builder account. The account helps you grow your emergency fund faster by paying you the most on your initial contributions.

To learn more about how MSU Federal Credit Union can help you save for a rainy day, visit their website msufcu.org.

Watch the video for more information on MSUFCU.