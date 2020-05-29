Directors of “The Wretched” talk about getting a good scare in Michigan

Movie theaters are closed right now, so the only thing driving box office sales are drive-in theaters. In many places they can stay open, and keep social distancing. Thanks to those movie goers, the number one movie in America is a scary film called The Wretched that was directed by two brothers from the Detroit-area. Plus, the entire movie was shot in Northern Michigan.

Drew and Brett Pierce spoke to Jason Carr about the film, saying it was a no-brainer to film the movie in their home state. They said they have shot multiple films here in Michigan and have been seen mostly at the Main Art Theater in Royal Oak, so this nationwide success is a great and welcomed surprise. Both Brett and Drew say they miss home, since they are now living in Los Angeles, but come home a few times throughout the year. When asked if they were going to make a sequel to The Wretched, Brett said they just started thinking about it and to stay tuned for a possible part two to the movie.

Watch the video to see specific places where the movie was filmed.