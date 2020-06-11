New safety precautions for your thrifting experience

Resale shops are used to selling items other people don’t want, but now the items need to be managed differently.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Renee Perkins, the owner of the Funky Frog Children’s Resale Boutique, in Rochester about how they are taking precautions while reselling clothes.

Perkins explained how items are quarantined for 3 to 4 days before marking them on sale. To protect customers and workers, Funky Frog closed their fitting rooms and they do not accept returns. They also ask that customers wear a mask while shopping and use the sanitation stations provided.

Watch the video to see what your new resale shopping experience will look.