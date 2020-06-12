Spike Lee has a special message for Detroit

Looking for a new movie to watch? Two big directors in Hollywood have new movies out this weekend that you can stream from home. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr for the “Reel Talk” about Da 5 Bloods and The King of Staten Island.

Spike Lee’s new movie follows four Vietnam veterans as they go back to the country where they fought in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, and the fortune he helped them hide. Da 5 Bloods stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, and more. Greg Russell gave the movie four out of five reels. He says beside the main plot, there are so many sub-plots the viewer can’t take their eyes away from the screen.

Judd Apatow’s new movie is The King of Staten Island and stars SNL’s Pete Davidson and Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei. The movie is loosely based off of Davidson’s real life experiences. This dramedy surrounds Davidson’s character, a 20-something, going nowhere, wannabe tattoo artist, who loses his firefighter father in a house fire and grows up never addressing the loss or its impact. Greg gave this move four out of five reels as well saying after the first half of the film you think it’s going to be bad, but then everything comes together in the second half of the movie.

Watch the video above to see Spike Lee’s special message to Detroit.