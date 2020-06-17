This Detroiter is raising money by building backyard gyms!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Gyms may be closed but there is one way some Detroiters are staying in shape in their own backyards.

They are getting their own gyms installed in an effort to raise money to help provide kids with a musical experience.

“Your body weight is an excellent way to exercise. By being able to either lift your weight or push your body weight up. It stays longer with you than weights,” said Ron Johnson, owner of Spin Inc.. Johnson is building the backyard gym to raise money for the students in his non-profit. Spin Inc. is a DJ and music production program that exposes children to music.

Johnson said, “My goal is to build 50-100 stations and do something for the children.”

To learn more about Spin Inc and the backyard gyms watch the video above.