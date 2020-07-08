This is how Tati is going to beat the heat

Tati Amare - Summer sun is blazing and we’re all enjoying the sunshine and long days as best as we can. With so much going on around us it’s hard to take it all in sometimes, but I’m determined to squeeze every bit of enjoyment out of this season and life, for that matter.

For me, it’s been easy to get distracted by the serious and stressful things in our community but life is too short to not take advantage of the blessings that are all around us. I don’t want to pretend like I don’t see, feel and experience everything that’s going on in our community and the world, but I also don’t want to miss out on all of the positive, good things all around me. My goal is to focus on my family, friends, my community and all the things that make my life rich.

I’ve said before that social distancing in better weather is the saving grace in this transition, so let’s make a strong effort to enjoy it. Let’s cook out! Check on loved ones! One of my favorites... just drive around our beautiful community! Take the first step and you’ll be amazed at how much beauty is around us and how much there is to be grateful for!