It’s time to take that cast iron skillet to the grill

This article is sponsored by Certified Angus Beef Brand
Host Jason Carr chatted with Michael Ollier, a chef with Certified Angus Beef Brand about searing your steak to perfection using a cast iron skillet on the grill.
Oil and season the steak then put the steak in a cast iron skillet for a great seared crust on the steak. You can also brush the steak with a mixture of melted butter and garlic to add more flavor.
Sound good? Here’s the recipe!
Michael only cooks with Certified Angus Beef Brand Steaks because of the marbling. Marbling is where you find all of the flavors for your meat and Certified Angus Beef Brand has just the right amount of marbling for a juicy steak.
