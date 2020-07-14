Dakota Fanning talks about her new show, a sequel to ‘The Alienist’

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “I am Sam,” “Man of Fire,” “Coraline,” it’s an impressive list of movies make up just a part of Dakota Fanning’s acting resume. She burst into the acting world at a young age and made a name for herself over the years.

Now, Dakota Fanning is starring in a new series which is the sequel to the Emmy Award-winning show, “The Alienist.” The new series is called “ “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” and, just like its predecessor, it is based on a crime novel by Caleb Carr. Fanning is reprising her role as Sarah Howard, who is now a private detective trying to make a name for herself. Also reprising their roles are Luke Evans, as John Schuyler Moore, and Daniel Brühl, as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler. The series will take place one year later in New York, and there is another mystery to solve. A special 2-hour long season premiere will air on July 19th at 9 pm EST, on TNT.

Dakota Fanning joined host Jason Carr live over Skype to talk about the show and what she’s learned from working with Academy Award-winning actors like Denzel Washington and Brad Pitt. For the full interview watch the video above.