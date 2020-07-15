Jason says it’s time to grab some snacks

Jason Carr - When I was a kid we went to the drive-in. A lot. The Wayne, the Jolly Roger, the Ford-Wyoming. We always brought our snacks so the concession stand was doubly tempting during intermission. (Intermission! Ha.)

When I was five my parents would have been 28 and 26 so I suppose I can’t fault them for taking me to double features that usually included an R-rated movie as the second feature. I was never “asleep” when the second movie would start so I saw age-inappropriate content such as Death Race and Obsession. The latter film from 1976 is Brian DePalma basically remaking Vertigo. I remember it vividly and it freaked me out .

Oh man the movies I’ve seen at the drive-in! The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Blue Thunder, Jason and the Argonauts... I could go on forever.

But I won’t. If you’re going to the drive-in, don’t forget your snacks and... mask up!