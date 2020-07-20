84ºF

What’s The Buzz: Are your new quarantine habits here to stay?

Life experiences you want to keep or quit after social distancing is over

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

There are great ways to experience life in your home now. On What’s the Buzz, Live in the D friends of the show played a game of “Keep It Or Quit It”, when discussing if they are ready to go back to normal and experience life outside their home or if they want to keep it in their home. Joining Host Tati Amare was Mark Sobolewski, a teacher, actor, and comedian; Mimi Brown a motivational speaker and author; and Tasha Lord, a singer and songwriter.

Watch the video to hear their chat about what they plan to continue doing when life returns back to normal.

