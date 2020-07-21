Take out this ballpark favorite for dinner

Baseball is an American pastime best enjoyed with another American classic, the hot dog!

For this edition of Take Out Tuesday, we decided to feature a place today that is a favorite destination for classic hot dogs. Of course, we are talking about “Bill’s Drive-In” in Ypsilanti. The Detroit Tigers play their Opening Day game this Friday and takeout hot dogs will make your watch party complete.

They feature hot dogs with a variety of toppings, home-made chili and home-made root beer. Bill’s Drive in manager, Jim Doe, joined Jason Carr live on Skype from the restaurant to talk about what they offer and how the take-out process works.

Check it out in the video above.