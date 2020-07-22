Tati shares her new traditions

Tati Amare - There have been so many changes in the last several months, life as we’ve known it is completely different. These changes have made the summer of 2020 very different from what I was planning for. In March, my biggest concern was getting tickets to the first, hottest concert of the season. Then in a matter of days life was completely different...

At first, it was difficult to wrap my head around, but after taking some time to let this new reality sink in, it’s time to move on. Instead of dwelling on what’s different I’ve decided to enjoy NEW traditions.

Zoom calls, socially distanced gatherings, masks on during long walks along the river are unusual, to say the least, but let’s enjoy this moment, learn the lessons and lean in to the hidden blessings!