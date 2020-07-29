Take a walk around The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House

It is the perfect time to go out and explore our area, and there is a gem in Metro Detroit that is full of beauty and history. Kila Peeples took a tour of the picturesque Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, where you can enjoy a stroll around the serene scene. The history behind the house is very interesting. The English style mansion was designed by re-known Detroit architect, Albert Khan. It is where Edsel and Eleanor Ford raised their family, and when Eleanor passed away in 1976, she requested the house be open to the public.

Although you cannot go inside the home itself at this time, the grounds are terrific to explore. There’s a large rose garden where hundreds of flowers bloom throughout the year, a life-size playhouse that has various etchings of famous children’s stories on its outer walls, and a pond that is perfect for photos. The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House is located along Lake St. Clair and offers beautiful views.

Watch the video above to learn more about Edsel and Eleanor Ford House.