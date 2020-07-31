“The Secret: Dare to Dream” is a feel-good movie streaming this weekend

Throw some popcorn in the microwave this weekend and get ready for movie time. Move Reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr live from his home Reel Talk studio to discuss a new movie coming to streaming services. The movie is " The Secret: Dare to Dream” and Russell described it as an inspirational story. It’s about a widow with three kids that’s working hard to take care of her family. A powerful storm comes and damages her home, which brings along a mysterious man. The man’s presence brightens the family’s spirits but he has a secret that could change everything. Russell said, “With all the stuff that people are going through, you watch a movie like this and it does give you some inspiration. As you watch the movie progress you see that there is some light at the end of the tunnel,”.

Watch the video above to see how many reels Greg gave the movie.