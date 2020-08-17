Take awesome pictures at these cool locations in the D

Pictures are what capture those special moments; whether it’s engagements, graduations, family gatherings or even selfies. So why not forgo the traditional backgrounds and switch things up to make them more memorable? Kila Peeples shared a few of her favorite places to take pictures in the D that are picture-perfect.

The Spirit of Detroit is great and the fountain at Campus Martius is wonderful, but there are a couple of more unique gems around the city that will be a five-star backdrop for your photos. The Cass Avenue viaduct in Midtown is great because of the hundreds of reflectors that line the ceiling and walls. The Belt is an alley that has transformed into a work of art, creating a colorful setting. Milliken Park and Harbor has views of the Detroit River, the skyline, and pretty flowers.

Watch the video above to see more of these cool places.