Back to school week with Star International Academy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Star International Academy

Live in the D is devoting this week to helping parents make important decisions about their child’s education while deciding on their next steps for the school year. We are also celebrating Back To School Week with a special cash prize for your favorite teacher.

Nawal Hamadeh, the Superintendent of Star International Academy, explained how the school could be a great place for your child to grow. Star International Academy is a public charter school that is Pre-K through 12th-grade with a 100% graduation rate. The main campus is located in Dearborn Heights and this year they are opening their first extension school in Canton. They are enrolling Pre-K through 6th-grade students at the Canton campus. Star International Academy is taking steps to keep your child safe from COVID-19 by offering virtual classes for the first month of school and then reevaluating for the rest of the school year.

