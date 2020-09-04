Update your sanctuary with the newest colors in home decor

As a result of the everything that has gone on in 2020, you may have been spending a lot of time at home. This may be making you a little bored with your current space. Luckily, there is an easy way to give your home a refresh. Just use paint! Tati Amare spoke Erika Woelfell with Behr Paint and Sarah Fishburne from the Home Depot about the new colors out now that give your home that much needed revamp.

For this new color collection, Behr focused on giving homes a feel of elevated comfort. They have released six new color themes to help everyone achieve this feel. These themes range from calm tones which feature nature inspired colors to subtle focus which has a wide range of pastels. Incorporating these colors into your home doesn’t have to be difficult or time consuming. Woelfell and Fishburne recommend simple DIY projects like painting a small space or just a piece of furniture.

Take a look at the new colors in the video above.