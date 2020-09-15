Celebrate National Dog Week with a “Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch”

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

It’s National Dog Week and Michigan Humane is celebrating with their virtual Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch.. You can donate to Michigan Humane and take part in an online auction while hosting your own brunch at home. The prizes include a stay at Milkweed Inn, a suite for 20 at Fox Theatre, pet portraits, and more. The bidding is open now at michiganhumane.org/brunch.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane also introduced two adorable small kittens named Mozzarella and Salami. Both rambunctious kittens are looking for a family that can provide lots of playtime and attention. If you would like to adopt these cute kittens the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.

The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal help. Visit their website at 855mikewins.com, or call the same 855-MIKE-WINS to find out if you have a case.