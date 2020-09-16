Build robots with the Girl Scouts

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) are hosting robot building parties and girls and their parents are invited. Kids don’t have to be a member to attend. Some parties will be held outdoors in socially distanced areas and others will be held virtually. Girl Scouts have a heavy focus on S.T.E.M. programs and members are encouraged to learn more about those fields. GSSEM is hoping to reach anyone who is interested and families who are hoping to learn more.

GSSEM is also offering a variety of virtual programming as well as using their campgrounds for activities like hiking and camping.

For more information visit gssem.org/robotparty

Watch the video to see how your child can learn more about S.T.E.M programming with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan.