Enjoy a night at the movies under the stars at The Film Lab

By now you may be itching to get off of your couch and actually go to the movies. Even though our movie theaters are not open yet, there is a way to enjoy a flick outside of your home. The Film Lab in Hamtramck is hosting movies on their patio, where people can sit outside and watch a classic movie under the stars. Kila Peeples and movie reviewer Greg Russell went to the microcinema, which normally shows art house films but has changed their movie lineup to include old classics since the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only do they show movies on their patio, but they also offer craft cocktails and snacks for purchase.

Watch the video above to see everything The Film Lab has to offer.