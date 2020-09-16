I think it’s time for this

Fall Cooking! The weather has started to cool down and it’s almost time to start hunkering down!

This means shorter days and spending even more time at home, if that’s even possible at this point. It’s officially time to start looking for new fun and challenging things to do with our time at home. So, why not a new cooking challenge?

For the most part, I only dine out to enjoy a meal that I don’t know how to make for myself. And one of my new favorite activities is to create my favorite restaurant dishes at home. There are recipes galore all over the internet and just as many YouTube tutorials with step-by-step instructions on how to create restaurant dupes in your very own kitchen. There’s no time like the present to give these a try! My latest accomplishment is orange chicken--very close to the kind you’d get at an Asian restaurant. Let’s cook!