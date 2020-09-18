Janelle Monáe and Sharon Stone on ‘Live in the D’ today at 10AM!

Special guests Janelle Monáe and Sharon Stone talk about their latest projects today on “Live in the D.” Greg Russell interviews them on his “Reel Talk” segment.

Monáe stars in the new movie Antebellum, a thriller in which her character must face the horrors of America’s past, as well as her present modern day life and future. You can watch the trailer here .

Stone appears in a new Netflix series called Ratched being released today. Set in 1947, it’s an origin story of Mildred Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, who begins work at a psychiatric hospital. Prepare for a twist of darkness.