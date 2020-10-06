Here’s how to keep your pet safe during their next walk

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the Mike More Law Firm.

It’s National Walk your dog week and Michigan Humane wants to make sure your pet is safe.

When taking your dog for a walk, the right equipment is very important. Collars and harnesses should fit correctly, not too snug or too loose. Michigan Humane also suggests using leather or fabric leashes as opposed to the extendable leashes to make sure your dog doesn’t get too far ahead of you.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane also introduced an adorable dog named Bessie. Bessie is a 3-month-old hound mix puppy that is looking for a family that can provide lots of playtime and outdoor walks. If you would like to adopt this cute puppy the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.

The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal help. Visit their website at 855mikewins.com, or call the same 855-MIKE-WINS to find out if you have a case.