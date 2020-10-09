Looking for a new hobby? Try quilting!

Whether you’re an experienced quilter, or just looking for a new hobby during quarantine, We Do Quilts has all the supplies you need to create your own work of art.

Jane Cwiek started her online business over eight years ago as a way to give her more flexibility to spend time with her children and elderly parents. Cwiek sells patterns, quilt kits, pre-cuts, pattern books and more.

Beginner quilters can try out quilting by picking up a kit to help guide you through a design. Each kit comes with everything you need to make the quilt top and the binding. Cwiek showed off an animal-themed baby quilt made from a kit which she said would be a perfect project for beginners. She also recommended to use pre-cuts, which include fabric that has already been color coordinated.

Cwiek also sells mask kits that come with a template, and multiple patterns. “A lot of people started sewing who had never sewn before,” Cwiek said, “It’s an easy transition from making masks to making quilts.”

Learn more and see how you can place your order by watching the video above.