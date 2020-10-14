Halloween treats you can bake with the kids

October is known for the candy and treats but that’s not only because way to celebrate Halloween. It is also National Dessert month and today is National Dessert Day! There are many desserts and treats we can eat but there are also a few we can make, especially with the kids.

Pastry Guru Jonathan Elias joined Jason Carr to show off one easy treat that incorporates both candy and Halloween fun! It is a pumpkin pinata cake. The steps are simple: just take a simple bundt cake recipe, your favorite colorful candy like m&ms, and some orange frosting. The rest comes together magically.

Check it out in the video above!