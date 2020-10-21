The latest migraine treatment may bring you relief

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

These are stressful times and this additional stress could be causing health issues. Among them:: Migraine headaches which can be debilitating. Earlier this year, the FDA recently approved an acute treatment for migraine in adults.

Doctor Wade Cooper is Director of Headache and Neuropathic Pain at the University of Michigan who explained that migraines are a neurological disorder that impacts millions of people. It can activate pain and affect your sensitivity to light and sound. This affects about 1 in 5 women. Anything that irritates the nervous system can activate migraines like skipping meals or stress.

For those facing migraines, there is a medication called Nurtec ODT that stops the inflammatory signal that causes you to feel the migraine. This will help avoid the headache and the light and sound sensitivity that usually come with migraines.

Patients are finding that this medication is stopping the migraine at the source which is helping them get back to work and enjoy life.

For more information visit Nurtec.com.