Alexander Zonjic releases his first new album in over a decade

His latest album has been a ten year long labor of love, and Alexander Zonjic isn’t about to let COVID-19 get in the way of releasing it. The flutist said he finished the album Playing It Forward in March, and that releasing it during the pandemic created an interesting challenge.

Zonjic said even he was surprised by how long Playing It Forward took to finish, and that the time flew by while he was working on other projects. He said he was excited to release it sooner, but then the pandemic hit. With the music industry practically shut down, the question became whether to release the album, or try to wait it out.

Finally the wait is over, since the album was released on Oct. 9. Zonjic said, "It turned out to be probably the best therapy a musician could have, to release a great new project.”

Zonjic says the album being out has given him a lot of optimism during the difficulties of the pandemic. He titled it Playing It Forward because music is his way of giving back.

Zonjic showed a clip from his new Detroit-centric music video for his song “Motor City Sway” from Playing It Forward.

For more on the new album and more, check out the video above.